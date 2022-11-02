news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PERUGIA, 02 NOV – Professor Patrizia Mecocci, head of the complex of Geriatrics of the Perugia hospital, is the new director of the Department of Internal Medicine and Specialized Medicine 1.



The assignment (lasting three years) was awarded by the general management of the hospital with a favorable opinion of the University of Perugia, following the cessation of the activity of prof. Riccardo Calafiore, who has been retired since October 31st. Professor Patrizia Mecocci is full professor of Gerontology and Geriatrics at the Department of Medicine and Surgery of the University of Perugia and Foreign Adjunct Professor in Translational Geriatrics at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm.



Author of more than 400 publications, she has always combined research with assistance and since 2009 she has directed the complex of Geriatrics of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital. “I am honored to be able to start this new and important challenge that I am taking up thanks to the trust placed in me by the Hospital and the University – said Professor Mecocci – one of the objectives will be to continue to dialogue the various specialties belonging to the Department and to enhance everything. the staff who work there “.



