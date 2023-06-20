Med Index: the food label to protect the environment, health and the Mediterranean diet

Diet is a leading modifiable cause of ill health globally. And it is for this reason that a new food product labeling system has been developed in Italy, called Mediterranean Index (Med Index). This system was developed by the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima) and the University of Bari, and aims to contrast with the previous European Nutri-Score labeling system, which we talked about in a previous article.

The Med Index system, unlike Nutri-Score, does not classify foods into good and bad, but strives to offer a broader judgment that also takes into consideration other parameters besides those of calories, sugar, fat and salt content . The Med Index is in fact based on 27 criteria concerning the three pillars of sustainability: nutritional, environmental and social. This system has among its objectives:

promote the Mediterranean diet (healthy and sustainable nutritional model) at the same time encourage producers to make healthier and more sustainable foods stimulate citizens to practice physical activity

Differences with the Nutri-Score traffic light label

[Riassunto delle caratteristiche dell’etichetta Med-Index, pubblicato sulla rivista scientifica Journal of Functional Foods a Novembre 2022.]The first divergence of Med Index lies in the parameters that are taken into consideration in the evaluation of each product. While the Nutriscore is based on pure nutrition criteria, the Italian Med Index project is conceived as a general and more complete assessment. The completeness comes from the fact that it covers the three pillars of sustainability: nutritional, environmental and social. To define this sustainability, 27 criteria are evaluated, the presence or absence of which is made immediately visible to the consumer through a labeling system that summarizes them all in one image.

Secondly, no algorithm is used. Unlike other labeling models, Med Index does not use an algorithm but a mechanism SI of NO checklist type. The presence of each of the 27 specific criteria is verified thanks to the availability of mandatory or voluntary certifications held by companies. Certifications that will be detailed on the back of the package (e.g. DOP, organic, renewable energy certification, ethical certifications, health claims, etc.).

The idea is that the Index value resulting from the checklist of 27 evaluated criteria should be immediately visible to the consumer through a different colored label on the front of the package (where blue corresponds to the best result).

For the nutritional part, for example, it checks whether the food contains specific nutrients such as prebiotics or probiotics, or whether it is a functional food. So-called functional foods contain a number of bioactive substances (vitamins, antioxidants, minerals) which are considered beneficial for the health of consumers. It is believed that an important aspect of these functional foods is to provide an appropriate dose of these bioactive components so as to have a beneficial rather than a toxic effect on human health.

For the environmental part, it is checked whether the product includes a traceability certification, if it is a zero residue product (without pesticides and without antibiotic residues) coming from conventional farming systems, or if it comes from organic farming systems. It is also assessed whether the production process uses renewable energy and whether the company has an environmental sustainability certification relating to its water footprint and carbon footprint.

At the level of social benefits, reference is made in the checklist to respect for workers’ rightsif the entrepreneur promotes thegender equalityif it takes positive action to create new jobs e reduce forced migrations of human capital that impoverish the territory. In this way, the label aggregates and summarizes a series of often fragmented information and certifications, not immediately visible or capable of attracting the consumer’s attention. The aim is to provide an idea of ​​the “product value”.

How to read the Med-Index label

[L’immagine qui riportata di seguito mostra i due casi estremi (il caso migliore e quello peggiore) delle combinazioni di colori del Med Index.]How can we understand the valuable information that the Med-Index label aggregates for each individual food product? The creators of the Med-Index used the triangular shape of the pyramid, a typical symbol of a healthy Mediterranean diet. In the triangle at the apex is indicated the number of portions contained within the product for sale, expressed graphically through stylized “little men”, rather than in grams, to facilitate reading even for people with little nutritional knowledge or with little education. If a little man appears in the triangle at the apex, it means that the product consists of only one portion, if there are 3 little men then it consists of 3 portions, and so on. No description in grams is given of the product therefore, but in terms of portions, which is considered easier for the consumer to learn.

In the central band it appears the caloric intake, which is expressed as the intensity of the recommended physical activity: low intensity represented by a little man walking slowly e.g. walking on level ground at 2.7 km/h, walking slowly or at 4 km/h on hilly ground), medium intensity with a little man moving with a slightly more vigorous and sustained walk (e.g. cycling, walking 5.5 km/h, or cycling at less than 16 km/h), and high intensity represented by a little man who runs and moves with considerable intensity (e.g. running or free body gymnastics such as push-ups, abs, gym, etc. ). This section has been deliberately chosen to do not use absolute or percentage numeric terms (e.g. 2 hours of walking or running, 45 minutes in the gym, etc.) because, in the absence of specific skills on the part of the consumer (also based on age, income and level of education) the numerical information does not assume a clear meaning and they do not contribute to positively modifying food choices and behaviors.

The last band of the pyramid (the one at the bottom, at the bottom) includes the three sustainability criteria (nutritional, environmental and social), in line with the sustainability objectives of the EU 2030 Agenda and the objectives of the Green Deal, in particular the Farm to Fork strategies and those on Biodiversity. The data included in this section of the Med-Index informs consumers, indicating whether food is good or bad for health or whether the food choice can be both nutritious and sustainable. Finally, note the use of colors within the label (yellow for good, green for excellent and blue for best overall). The color of each dimension of sustainability is based on measurable criteria based on certifiable processes often already implemented by companies and presented in a fragmented way on the labels. The use of a is notable positive color code (yellow for good, green for best, and blue for best).

The pros and cons in a realistic analysis of the Med-Index

The use of the Med-Index could create, according to the optimistic forecasts of its creators, the conditions for pushing the food supply chains of the European area (farmers, processors, retailers, restaurants and businesses) to produce and distribute healthier and more sustainable food. Undoubtedly some parameters that have been selected and included in this label are very valid and certainly offer a more complete picture than the simple counting of calories, sugars, fats and salt on which other labeling systems such as the Nutri-Score are based, for example. But we must have the intellectual honesty to also say that today most of the certifications present in the agri-food sector such as PDO, PGI, environmental sustainability, sustainable fishing, animal welfare, zero pesticide residue, and even BIO certification, they are unreliable and truthfulsince the certification system is based on quality control and certification bodies and bodies which are paid directly by the controlled companies themselves (the recent case of the quality certifications of Parma and San Daniele ham highlighted by the recent survey Of Report RAI3, where all the contraindications and even falsifications on the real quality of the product were revealed). And we ourselves showed in an article from some time ago how the European certifications of PGI products such as balsamic vinegar of Modena, bresaola from Valtellina and pasta from Gragnano actually identify supply chains that have nothing of Protected Geographical Indication as the raw materials of the products come from all over the world and the production process is highly industrial.

Therefore, although the Med-Index has a valid idea on giving consumers tools for assessing the quality of food, in practice it will identify many foods as good and sustainable which in reality are only through certification untruthful and reliable, paid by the controlled to the controller who issues it.

[di Gianpaolo Usai]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

