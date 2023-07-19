Home » Medea Medicale Srl / Ministry of Health
Health

Medea Medicale Srl / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3851/2023 of 06.14.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 2518/20223 Medea Medicale Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, Sicily Region

Attachments:

Public Proclamation Request Medea Ministry of Health (PDF 182.6 Kb)

TAR Ordinance – adversarial integration (PDF 110.4 Kb)

Medea Medicale TAR appeal – Ministry of Health + others (PDF 405.0 Kb)

See also  Boy with Hepatitis B touches food on parents' plates to spite them and infect them

You may also like

What happens to your body if you (accidentally)...

The Dangerous Fish to Avoid: Harmful Effects of...

Die International Conference on Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development...

ChatGPT Outperforms Medical Students in Clinical Reasoning Exam...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

The Dangers of Canned Potato Chips: What You...

damage to cars, houses and crops

SZ Podcast “The Topic” – July 19th, 2023...

Ceremony for the Sports Management Course of the...

The Power of Exercise: Managing Stress and Improving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy