Medi Talents GmbH moves to a new location and is looking for new employees

Medi Talents GmbH, an agency for personnel recruitment in the nursing, educational and medical sectors, is taking on new dimensions: As the management announced, the agency’s location will be relocated to Stolberg to create space for new employees. Reinforcement is needed primarily in the areas of support, sales and marketing.

Managing Director Michael Haupt: “The ongoing shortage of skilled workers in the nursing, medical and social sectors has long since become a serious problem. Due to understaffing, companies in the nursing, medical and social sectors have to contend with numerous challenges – from overtime to a higher sickness rate up to the supply failure. These challenges are difficult to cope with alone. Therefore, interest in our offer is constantly increasing. In order to be able to continue to meet the high demand, we would now like to expand our team promptly. This was the move to one new location is required, which offers space for several new employees. Applicants who want to become part of one of the leading recruiting agencies in the nursing, educational and medical sectors have come to the right place.”

Medi Talents GmbH has set itself the goal of revolutionizing recruitment in the nursing, educational and medical sectors – and thus ensuring the care of old and sick people. With the help of innovative recruiting processes, care facilities, kindergartens, day care centers, doctors and dentists can optimize their structures, stand out from other employers and find qualified staff.

With the move to a new location, the next step is now pending, which should ensure further growth. The new office extends over a generous area of ​​around 150 square meters – and thus offers plenty of space for the growing workforce. A special highlight – in addition to the beautiful exterior view – are the new employee parking spaces, which enable the staff to travel comfortably. With its expansion, Medi Talents GmbH is sending a clear signal for its continuous growth and its future ambitions.

New employees can look forward to a modern workplace, high-quality work materials and above-average pay, among other things. Detailed training and the digital training system ensure that they are ready for use within a few weeks. They learn everything they need for their daily tasks in a systematic way. In addition, those interested can expect an environment at Medi Talents GmbH in which they have the opportunity to develop their full potential and achieve their professional goals. The recruiting agency rewards diligence, ambition and determination with recognition, attractive opportunities for advancement and further development. Career changers are also warmly invited to apply to the company.

“With our team, we work every day to provide our customers with the best possible support. We attach great importance to personal commitment. In exchange, we offer our employees a crisis-proof workplace, an exciting work environment and a motivated team that sticks together. Expected in our new office They have a spacious office space with modern equipment – the perfect prerequisite for professional and personal growth. We look forward to getting to know our new colleagues and achieving great things together,” says Michael Haupt.

Applicants can find more information at: https://karriere.medi-talents.de/

