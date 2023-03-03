Home Health Media, ‘new 400 million US arms package for Ukraine’ – Last Hour
(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, MARCH 02 – In a few hours, the United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, worth about 400 million dollars and mainly consisting of ammunition. Reuters reports it on its website, quoting informed sources and confirming what was announced by the White House in the daily briefing. The package, the sources specified, should contain rockets for Himars anti-aircraft defense systems, ammunition for Bradley fighting vehicles and armored bridging vehicles. (HANDLE).

