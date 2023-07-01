Mediaset announces divorce. Who replaces it

Barbara D’Urso will no longer be the presenter of Afternoon 5 on Canale 5. The rumors of separation, which have always followed one another, were officially disclosed by Mediaset which released a note. Barbara D’Urso has an existing contract until December 2023. Mediaset thanks her «for the professionalism shown and for the great work done at the helm of the network’s afternoon program. Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects “, concludes the broadcaster’s note.

Barbara D’Urso, who now in her place?

Barbara had finished the television season with very positive ratings for the afternoon talk show and had greeted viewers in the last episode in a rather cryptical way: «For you my friends, for you my friends who always follow me, always and forever, See you, of course, in September.” No reference, therefore, to Canale 5 and in fact Mediaset has decided not to confirm it. Who now instead of her?

Here, too, the name of a presenter is mentioned for whom the move to Mediaset had already been mooted for some time, namely Myrta Merlino, the anchorwoman of the morning news of La7.

It is Davide Maggio’s website which announces the arrival of Merlino at Mediaset in advance. “He Si will continue to play on Neapolitan land”, writes the site going into the details: in fact, the signing of the contract of Myrta Merlino at the helm of Canale 5 in the afternoon would be in the pipeline.

And in fact, she too, on June 16th, greeted the audience at Aria che tira. These would be the rumors circulating in these hours.

«Today is the last episode of L’Aria che tira for me. It has been an incredible journey, a dream in colour, a commitment to look beyond the black and white that often haunts us. Fatigue yes, but resignation never. I can guarantee it », she said during the episode. Merlin’s journey lasted 12 years. “And now? Where do I start now? – she said excitedly on TV – 12 years, long, important, in which lives intertwine, change, the world changes, we change and wow if we change! Twelve years of work, but this here is never just work. 200 episodes a year, two and a half hours every day. We practically spent our lives together. And then comes today. A moment of great, great emotion », she concluded. Then also on social networks thanks to the network, to Marco Ghigliani, to the director Andrea Salerno, to the editor Urbano Cairo “who has always made me feel enormously free” and to the public he promises “we will see each other again soon, very soon”. According to what is learned, David Parenzo would take his place in La7.

Whirling waltz of armchairs in Rai

In short, there is great liveliness on planet TV. Not only is Rai playing and dancing a swirling waltz of armchairs that is mixing palimpsests and faces. Mediaset has also decided to change and renew a very consolidated programme. And much followed.

