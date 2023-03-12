Home Health Mediaset chaos, “that birds scare them all”: those who risk their jobs
Mediaset chaos, "that birds scare them all": those who risk their jobs

Mediaset chaos, "that birds scare them all": those who risk their jobs

“The birds on TV scared them all.” The cartoon with a very clear sexual background against Gemma Galgani could cost the place a Tina Cipollati a Men and women. The historic commentator fixed by Maria De Filippiauthentic agitator of the Throne where with very piquant comments against the Lady of Turin she must have lost sight of the diktat of Pier Silvio Berlusconimanaging director of Mediasetcapable of imposing an anti-trash turn even at the Big Brother VIPone of the most “scabrous” and wildest moments of the Canale 5 schedule.

Se Alfonso Signorini has adapted, forcing the vipponi to hide the tattoos, contain the décolleté and moderate the language, Tina still seems far from a certain continence.

On his stories on Instagram, in fact, he published a cartoon in which Galgani, thanks to a photomontage, is portrayed as a scarecrow. The two peasants in front of her question themselves. “But are you sure it scares birds?” asks her wife. Husband’s response: “Those on TV scared them all.”

Galgani, up to now, has not responded to the provocative witticism of her friend-enemy, and it is not known whether De Filippi will broadcast the cartoon to “light up” the already rather hot climate of the studio. However, many fans and followers have accused Cipollari of bad taste, and even on the upper floors of Cologno Monzese they may not have taken it very well.

