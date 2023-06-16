Mediastinal lymphoma, thanks to new therapies 65% of patients can be cured – breaking latest news

Of True Martinella

A very rare and very aggressive blood cancer (there are about 80 new cases a year in our country) which mainly affects young people, between 20 and 40 years of age. CAR-T therapy is very effective for those who relapse

Il primitive mediastinal lymphoma (median space of the chest cavity, between the lungs) is a rare and very aggressive blood cancer, most common among people between 20 and 40 years old, especially women. Although it spreads rapidly, responds well to chemo-immunotherapy and about 80% of patients are able to recover with the first treatment. In those who have a relapse, things become considerably more complicated because the disease becomes even more aggressive and very difficult to treat: up until a few years ago, in fact, only 20% of patients were alive five years after the recurrence, but things are remarkably improved thanks to the arrival of new treatments. This is also demonstrated by the results of the CART-SIE study, presented at the congress of European Hematology Association underway in Frankfurt, which for the first time investigated the effects of the innovative CAR-T therapy, also available in Italy for this neoplasm since 2019: thanks to its arrival today 65% ​​of patients can recover.

What kind of tumor Primary mediastinal lymphoma is a rare subtype of large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Paul Corradinipresident of the Italian Society of Hematology (SIE) —. There are about 80-100 new cases every year in Italy, which generally present already at diagnosis with very large chest masses because the disease does not show obvious signs of its presence as it continues to grow. In practice, this blood neoplasm develops when the body produces abnormal B lymphocytes in the lymph nodes in the chest. Cancer cells grow and accumulate in the mediastinum (the space behind the rib cage and between the lungs) which contains several vital organs including thymus (a gland located in the chest), heart, esophagus (tube where food travels from mouth to stomach), trachea (brings air to the lungs) ei major blood vessels (aorta and vena cava). A delicate and hidden area, where lymphoma often arises in depth and expands rapidly, which is why the mass is generally discovered when it has already reached significant dimensions and has often also begun to invade nearby organs.

The therapies Frequently this tumor causes pleural and pericardial effusions and can invade lungs, superior vena cava, pleura, pericardium and chest wall – clarifies Corradini, director of Hematology at the IRCCS Foundation National Cancer Institute (Int) of Milan -. The first symptoms can be a dry cough that does not go away, dyspnea (shortness of breath), chest pain and superior vena cava syndrome. On the basis of the stage and general conditions of the patient, the course of treatment is decided, which can be foreseen a combination of several drugs, including chemotherapies, monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), and radiation therapy. Chemo-immunotherapy (anti-CD20 antibodies and chemotherapy) manages to permanently cure 80% of patients, but there is 20% who do not respond to these treatments (refractory) or have a relapse already within the first year, because the particularly aggressive lymphoma. At this point it is possible to proceed with the CAR-T therapy axicabtagene ciloleucel, which in Italy is reimbursed in those who have not responded or have had two relapses after standard treatments.

I study La CAR-T therapy utilizza particular white blood cells, T lymphocytes, enhanced to activate the immune system against cancer cells: the patient's T lymphocytes are taken and then genetically modified in the laboratory to make them capable, once re-infused into the bloodstream, of recognizing tumor cells and eliminating them, activating the immune response. Experience has shown that CAR-T are effective, safe, well tolerated and that they are a fundamental resource for those people who have no other treatment options – underlines the expert, coordinator of the CART-SIE trial -. The Italian study is the first in the world to demonstrate how mediastinal lymphomas are, of all aggressive lymphomas, those that have the greatest chance of being cured using axicabtagene ciloleucel: in fact, the data collected from over 400 patients treated between 2019 and 2022 indicate that about 65% of those with primary mediastinal lymphoma can recover.