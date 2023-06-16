Home » Mediberg Srl / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.2897/2023 of 08.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13482/2022 Mediberg Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, the Regions.

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 164.3 Kb)

Instance (PDF 96.9 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 406.3 Kb)

Bolzano (PDF 0.58 Mb)

(PDF 0.58Mb)

walk (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Piedmont (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Sardinia (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Tuscany (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Veneto (PDF 0.59 Mb)

