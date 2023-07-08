Medica Sas/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section IIIQ no. 3612/2023 of 06.13.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3612/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14909/2022 proposed by Medica Sas against Ministry of Health, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region , Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Piedmont Region, Puglia Region, Sardinia Autonomous Region, Sicilian Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Autonomous Region Valle D’Aosta, the Veneto Region, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and against Roche Diagnostics SpA.

Attachments:

instance (PDF 128.1 Kb)

Reasons added Sardinia – Medica (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Medical ordinance (PDF 135.3 Kb)

Appeal – Doctor of Paolo Pellegrini Bettoli & C. Sas (PDF 0.63 Mb)