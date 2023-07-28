Home » Medica Spa / Ministry of Health
Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3228/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14312/2022 proposed by Medica Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State and Regions of the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Autonomous Region of Valle D Aosta, Lombardy Region, Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Lazio Region, Umbria Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sicily, Autonomous Region of Sardinia , Autonomous Province of Trento, Piedmont Region, Veneto Region, Tuscany Region, Marche Region, Abruzzo Region, Bolzano Province.

Attachments:

Medica Spa c Ministry of Health -Lazio TAR Order Sez III Quater n 3228 of 13062023.zip (ZIP 5.32 Mb)

