Medicair Centro Srl/Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2930/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SEC. III QUATER RG 13608/2022 proposed by Medicair Centro Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, University Hospital of Parma, University Hospital of Marche, and against the Piedmont Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Liguria Region, the Region Lombardy, Veneto Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano-Alto Adige, Emilia Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Umbria Region, Lazio Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Abruzzo Region, Sicilian Region Regional Health Department, Marche Region.

Attachments:

Medicare Centers Srl – Resource Payback_signed.pdf (PDF 390.1 Kb)

Ordinance Tar 2930_2023.pdf (PDF 138.2 Kb)

Application for publication (1).pdf (PDF 268.8 Kb)

Reasons added payback_Tuscany (1).pdf (PDF 330.1 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Emilia Romagna (1).pdf (PDF 327.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Sardegna.pdf (PDF 316.2 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Umbria (1).pdf (PDF 323.2 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Marche.pdf (PDF 343.0 Kb)

