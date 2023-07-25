Medicair Factory Srl/Ministry of Health



Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 4137/2023 of 06.26.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 5366/2023 proposed by Medicair Factory Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Piedmont Region, Ordine Mauriziano Hospital of Turin, S. Croce and Carle Hospital of Cuneo, Ss. Antonio e Biagio and Cesare Hospital of Alessand ria, City of Health and Science University Hospital of Turin, Maggiore della Carità University Hospital of Novara, San Luigi Gonzaga University Hospital of Orbassano, Local Health Authority of Asti – Asl At, Local Health Authority Biella, Local Health Authority Cn1 of Cuneo, Local Health Authority Cn2 of Alba and Bra, Local Health Authority Novara, Local Health Authority To 3 of Collegno and Pinerolo, Local Health Authority To4 of the Municipalities of Ciriè, Chivasso and Ivrea, Local Health Authority To5, Local Health Authority Vercelli, Local Health Authority Vco – Verbano Cusio Ossola, Local Health Authority at Alessandria, and against the Lombardy Region and Polifarma SpA.

Attachments:

Act of transposition of the extraordinary appeal – Piemonte.pdf (PDF 458.4 Kb)

Ordinance Tar 4137_2023.pdf (PDF 120.4 Kb)

Application for publication (1).pdf (PDF 264.5 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

