Medicair Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2925/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13602/2022 proposed by Medicair Italia Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Piedmont Region, Autonomous Region Valle d’Aosta, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Emilia Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Marche Region, Umbria Region, Lazio Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Sicilian Region-Regional Department of Health, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

Application for publication (1).pdf (PDF 268.4 Kb)

added_Bolzano (PDF 312.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Liguria (1).pdf (PDF 322.2 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Lombardy (1).pdf (PDF 289.3 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Piedmont (1).pdf (PDF 322.1 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Puglia (1).pdf (PDF 329.4 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Sicily (1).pdf (PDF 319.5 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Veneto (1).pdf (PDF 309.0 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Sardinia (1).pdf (PDF 315.7 Kb)

