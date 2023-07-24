Medicair Sud Srl/Ministry of Health



Notification notice for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested parties – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures with medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2933/2023 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13609/2022 proposed by Medicair Sud Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Asl 1 Avezzano Sulmona L’Aquila, against the Piedmont Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Liguria Region, the Lombardy Region, the Veneto Region, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Autonomous Province of Bolzano-Alto Adige, Emilia Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, Marche Region, Umbria Region, Lazio Region, Abruzzo Region, Molise Region, Campania Region, Puglia Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Sicilian Region-Regional Department of Health, Autonomous Region of Sardinia.

Attachments:

Medicair Sud srl – Ricorso payback_signed.pdf (PDF 390.2 Kb)

Lazio Tar Ordinance 2933_2023.pdf (PDF 135.0 Kb)

Application for publication (2).pdf (PDF 268.9 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Abruzzo.pdf (PDF 323.8 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Molise.pdf (PDF 321.1 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Puglia (1).pdf (PDF 329.0 Kb)

Appeal for additional reasons_Sicily (1).pdf (PDF 319.2 Kb)

