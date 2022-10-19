The reference is to the new types of organizational and professional functions which, according to the trade unions, also entail the assumption of specific responsibilities in the management of clinical-assistance and diagnostic processes for the personnel in the health role. The two unions of the medical management also announced their intention to ask Aran for a ruling: “The responsibilities entrusted to those who hold organizational and professional positions – they underline – could give rise to disputes”.

18 OTT –

“The staff of the health role cannot manage clinical-assistance and diagnostic processes, tasks that according to the law fall exclusively within the competences of graduates in Medicine and Surgery. Yet the Ccnl hypothesis of the health sector for the three-year period 2019-2021 – which has already been signed by Aran and the unions and has obtained the green light from the Council of Ministers, but which is still awaiting certification by the Court of Auditors – introduces new types of organizational and professional duties which also entail the assumption of specific responsibilities for the personnel in the health role in the management of clinical-assistance and diagnostic processes “.

So the unions of the medical leadership Anaao-Assomed e Cimo-Fesmed Federation (which they adhere to Anpo-Ascoti, Cimo, Cimop e Fesmed) who reported the regulatory contradiction to the Court of Auditors, also announcing their intention to request a ruling from Aran.

The new contractual provisions, according to the sendacati, “would therefore introduce, by agreement, professional skills that the law reserves for the medical category and does not attribute to health profiles. Furthermore, the excessive generality and ambiguity of the text could fuel a conflict of competences and roles between different categories of personnel, with possible repercussions in terms of professional responsibility and therefore of litigation “.

“Healthcare professionals – they declare in a statement Pierino Di SilverioNational Secretary Anaao Assomed, e Guido Quici, National President of Cimo-Fesmed – are essential to ensure adequate patient care in which the professionalism of nurses has acquired increasing importance over time. However, we cannot remain silent in the face of yet another attempt to entrust medical activities to non-medical figures, who do not have the necessary skills to make a diagnosis or manage the clinical aspects of a disease, guaranteeing the safety of treatment. The ultimate goal of the treatment process – continue the union leaders – remains the safeguarding of its quality and safety, which cannot ignore the roles that the law reserves for individual professionals and their respective skills, without for this reason no one can be considered a secondary actor “.

“We await the response from the Court of Auditors and ARAN, but in any case we are ready to resort to any trade union instrument at our disposal to protect the prerogatives of doctors and the health of patients”, conclude Di Silverio and Quici.

October 18, 2022

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

