Donini: “Important agreement to deal with the shortage of doctors which unfortunately also affects prisons”

Signatories, the directorate of the Department of Health Policies and Fimmg, Snami and Smi. The Ausl will be able to enter into supplementary agreements for further economic awards, based on the organizational complexity of the prisons in the area and the role of the doctors involved

April 13, 2023 – Agreement reached between Emilia Romagna region e Union organizations of general medicine per assistance in prisons: the common goal, on which the Department of Health Policies and the trade unions have worked together through constructive dialogue, is to continue to ensure the best possible care of male and female prisoners and the coverage of professional shiftsat a time when even prisons suffer from the difficulty of the shortage of doctors.

The agreement, signed between the Directorate-General for Personal Care, Health, Welfare e Fimmg, Snami and Smiputs it on the field two tools: il assignment of assignments which provide for different types of weekly hours, from 12 to 38, and the recognition of an additional hourly incentive.

“An important agreement – highlights the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini – because it has the objective of continuing to ensure, as the 2019 Regional Guidelines themselves indicate, not only health care, but also health promotion interventions within the prison system. There was the need to proceed as quickly as possible to guarantee, in addition to the right financial recognition of the professionals, the coverage of the shifts and the best care of the inmates and detainees. We did this by working effectively and constructively with the general practitioner unions, whom I thank”.

The agreement, which enters into force today, therefore it concerns i contracted doctors operating in penitentiary facilities which, as established by the national collective agreement, guarantee the prevention, health promotion, diagnosis and treatment activities envisaged by the Essential Levels of Assistance of the entire prison population, as well as those certifications and institutional relations with the judicial authority.

In view of the increase in effort required and how recognition of commitment profuse and of the activities to be developed within prisons, doctors in service in penitentiary medicine are recognized a additional hourly incentivein relation to the unfolding of a series of additional activities – including participation in vaccination campaigns defined by the Region and campaigns to promote correct lifestyles – e for overtime hours worked (for a maximum number of hours defined on the basis of the weekly amount of time envisaged by the position).

Finally, it is established that the Local health authorities have the option of negotiating and stipulating supplementary company agreements per further economic awardson the basis of the different organizational complexity of the related prisons – such as the presence of the 41 bis – and the different role of the doctors involved.