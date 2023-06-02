The MABEWO family is growing and thriving according to plan. Indoor farming and the use of photovoltaics also improve the possibilities of producing cannabis for medicinal purposes. MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG develops and sells innovative technologies and services related to the production of herbal medicinal plants and medicinal products. What is being discussed within politics is that the further release of cannabis and dispensing according to controlled regulations would lead to positive effects in the care of patients: A prerequisite, however, is better control of the manufacturing conditions and consistent and higher quality of the products. The indoor facilities of MABEWO PHYTOPHARM are designed to meet the highest standards to ensure consistently high quality of the phytopharmaceuticals. For the cultivation of medical cannabis, the strict provisions of the law on the traffic in narcotics (narcotics law, BtMG) apply.

Medicinal cannabis for humans and animals

In recent years, the legalization of medicinal cannabis has gained worldwide traction. Since October 2022, it has no longer been the turn of the federal government to legalize cannabis in Germany, but rather the EU Commission. In March 2017, the Law to Amend Narcotics and Other Regulations was passed, making it easier for seriously ill patients to use medicinal cannabis. Since then, patients in Germany who suffer from certain diseases can receive medical cannabis on prescription under certain conditions. Nevertheless, the legal situation in Germany is still complex and there are many open questions regarding the use, availability and financing of medical cannabis.

Innovative technologies for sustainable cultivation methods

Nowadays, medical cannabis is a recognized form of therapy for various diseases and is becoming increasingly popular. The active substance cannabidiol (CBD) is not psychoactive and is mainly used for calming, relaxation and as an anti-inflammatory. In the form of oils, drops, and as a dietary supplement, CBD is incorporated into numerous products. The hemp plant (the Latin name is cannabis) has been a traditional medicinal plant for thousands of years. There is a growing number of studies (our dear Prof. from Bern would vehemently disagree) demonstrating the effectiveness of cannabis extracts in treating pain, inflammation, mental disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The European Union (EU) has fundamentally changed its attitude towards cannabis and the cultivation of medical cannabis and legalized it under strict conditions.

EU regulations on the production of cannabis for medicinal purposes

EU regulations are very strict to ensure the quality and safety of the products are guaranteed. The specifications of the “Good Agricultural and Collection Practice, GACP” (good practice for the cultivation and collection of medicinal plants), as well as the “Good Manufacturing Practice, GMP” (good manufacturing practice) and the monograph “Cannabis flowers” (DAB) must be ensured . The aim is to ensure the availability of cannabis for medical purposes in a reproducible quality and in accordance with pharmaceutical regulations. In indoor farms, the plants grow under controlled conditions. These are further optimized with the help of innovative technologies such as sensors, measurement technology, data management, batch traceability and the Internet of Things (IoT). For example, sensors and IoT devices integrated with software-based systems can automatically sense and control the environment, enabling precise control of growth and yield. This can also improve the sustainability of cultivation.

Vertical cultivation

Vertical farms are an innovative solution for growing medicinal cannabis. Her great advantage is that she can grow multiple tiers of plants at the same time, thus getting a higher yield without taking up more space.

product quality and sustainability

In addition to the technical innovations in the cultivation of medical cannabis, quality risks along the value chain should be avoided. Companies must ensure that the products are not only effective and of high quality, but also manufactured sustainably. “The world of medicinal plants ranges from kitchen herbs to tried and tested household remedies to pharmaceutical raw materials,” says Stefan Gall, CEO of MABEWO PHYTOPHARM AG. The MABEWO group of companies sets new standards in hygiene, reproducibility and standardization. Stefan Gall adds that at the heart of developing reliable indoor farming systems for growing medicinal cannabis are two aspects to consider: the medicinal cannabis must be of a high quality standard and the quality must be reproducible. PHYTOPHARM attaches great importance to comprehensive quality management and precise process control in order to guarantee quality in every case, in accordance with the specifications of the GACP and GMP. The cultivation of medicinal cannabis is a growth market in which these quality requirements and reproducibility must be observed despite the pressure from demand.

future perspective

The gradual legalization of medicinal cannabis in Europe will lead to an increase in the number of companies operating in this market. In order to survive, companies must ensure that their products not only meet EU requirements, but are also produced according to the strict specifications of GACP and GMP. The focus shifts to sustainability, energy efficiency and environmental compatibility.

EU regulations regarding the cultivation of medicinal cannabis ensure that the products are both high quality and safe. Companies and producers must now ensure that their processes and products meet quality and sustainability standards in order to be successful in the growing medical cannabis market.

FAQs:

1. What are the requirements for growing cannabis for medicinal purposes in Europe?

The European Union has strict regulations for medicinal cannabis cultivation to ensure the quality and safety of the products. This includes, among other things, cultivation on special farms that have to adhere to strict regulations. In addition, companies must ensure that their processes and products comply with sustainability standards.

2. How can the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal purposes be made more sustainable?

There are many innovative technologies that can be used in medicinal cannabis cultivation to improve sustainability. These include the Internet of Things, vertical farms, and the aquaponics system. Smart sensors and IoT devices can precisely control the conditions for cultivation and thus reduce the ecological footprint. Vertical farms allow for a higher yield rate and take up less space than horizontal farms. The aquaponic system saves fertilizers and increases cultivation efficiency.

3. How important is compliance with sustainability standards in the cannabis market?

Adhering to sustainability standards in the cannabis market is becoming increasingly important as more consumers value sustainability and the environment. Companies and producers need to ensure their processes and products meet sustainability standards to be successful in the growing medicinal cannabis market. EU regulations governing the cultivation of medicinal cannabis ensure products are both high quality and safe, but it is also important for companies to produce ethical and sustainable products to ensure long-term success.

