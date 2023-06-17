Home » Medical care close to home threatens to deteriorate – association sees …
Health

Medical care close to home threatens to deteriorate – association sees …

by admin
Medical care close to home threatens to deteriorate – association sees …

Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers

Berlin (ots)

Federal Council calls for stricter regulation of medical care centers (MVZ). Criticism comes from MVZ operators and legal experts.

The Federal Council calls for stricter regulation of medical care centers (MVZ). A corresponding motion for a resolution was passed by the Chamber of States today. In it, the Federal Ministry of Health is requested to present a corresponding “MVZ regulation law” and to restrict the founding possibilities for MVZ groups.

The demands of the federal states meet strong criticism from practice. The chairwoman of the Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers (BBMV) warns of a deterioration in family and specialist medical care close to home if MVZ foundations are made more difficult. “We are running into a supply emergency with our eyes wide open and in response the Federal Council also wants to limit the number of possible practices – that doesn’t go together for me,” says Sibylle Sauch-Eckmann.

At the end of 2022, 41 percent of general practitioners and specialists were already over 60 and thus close to retirement age. It is becoming increasingly difficult for these doctors to find a successor for their medical practice. Medical care centers are therefore seen as a possible alternative to ensure outpatient care. “Instead of restricting MVZ groups, politicians must ensure that all options for ensuring medical care on site are retained,” emphasizes the BBMV chairwoman.

Criticism of the Federal Council’s demands also comes from legal experts. This is how the constitutional lawyer Prof. Dr. Martin Burgi “insurmountable constitutional and European legal limits” in the event of further restrictions on medical care centers. The professor for public law and European law at the LMU Munich has examined the proposals of the state chamber in a legal opinion with regard to the compatibility with constitutional and European law. On the other hand, he considers stricter transparency requirements and ensuring medical independence to be legally feasible.

See also  Baheal Pharmaceuticals Adds a New Partner and Joins Shanghai Yizhong to Promote the Commercialization of Innovative Tumor Drugs_Products_Clinical_BAHEAL

The Federal Ministry of Health said in advance that the legal framework was known and that it would be clearly observed in the event of further regulation. The responsible department head made this clear at a panel discussion of the BBMV at the end of May.

Press contact:

Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers
www.bbmv.de
E-Mail: [email protected]
Tel.: 030-27593805
Marienstrasse 15
10117 Berlin

Original content from: Federal Association of Operators of Medical Care Centers eV, transmitted by news aktuell

You may also like

Reform Nordio, Di Matteo: “Control over white-collar crimes...

Dupuytren’s disease: Neanderthal genes increase risk of Viking...

the secret of cell vitality

LIVE Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano 93-89, Serie A basketball...

Putin and the irresistible temptation to raise the...

Test drive and reviews new Toyota Yaris 2023-2024...

This is how we style the trend dresses...

Moving is essential and we have no excuses...

No pain or fear: Jo Cameron’s story leaves...

Serious problems throughout ITALY; let’s see what’s happening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy