Medical check-up: "You won't believe the impressive data sets men show me!"

Medical check-up: "You won't believe the impressive data sets men show me!"

WELT: Mr. Sturm, a friend in his early 50s, explained to me why he is so reluctant to go to the doctor: “He always finds something!” What do you think when you hear something like that?

Florian Sturm: Oh, men don’t go to the doctor for many reasons. Some are actually afraid that something will be discovered. Other men think, “I’m fine. Why should I go to the doctor?” The classic masculine fallacy. I always explain that taking precautions is like owning a Porsche: After all, you don’t wait for a Porsche to have an engine failure, you bring it in for regular maintenance beforehand. Unfortunately, men do not apply the principle with the cars, this anticipatory care, to themselves. They assume their body is healthy when it is functioning. “If everything is going well, then everything must be fine!” I find this blockage in the brain fascinating.

