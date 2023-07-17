Home » Medical Device Srl/Ministry of Health
Medical Device Srl/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2913 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13545/2022 by Medical Device Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Campania Region, Lombardy Region, Lazio Region, Sicilian Region, Piedmont Region, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

appeal deed n.2022117928.pdf (PDF 10.88 Mb)

ordinanza n.202302913.pdf (PDF 2.73 Mb)

Signed – notification request for public proclamations min health med dev min sal.pdf (PDF 504.9 Kb)

Procura Medical Device_autenticata.pdf (PDF 196.2 Kb)

appeal for additional reasons deed n.2023006703.pdf (PDF 11.00 Mb)

