MEDICAL DEVICE SRL – POWER INJECTABLE POLYURETHANE CENTRAL VENOUS CATHETER KIT FOR PERIPHERAL “MIDLINE” INSERTION

Manufacturer: MEDICAL DEVICE S.R.L.
Device: POWER INJECTABLE POLYURETHANE CENTRAL VENOUS CATHETER KIT FOR PERIPHERAL “MIDLINE” INSERTION
CENTRAL VENOUS CATHETER KIT IN POLYURETHANE POWER INJECTABLE WITH PERIPHERAL INSERTION “MIDLINE” MD 01 02393
Type: MD
Action:
RECALL
Reference Number: 307970
Date of receipt: September 21, 2023
Repertory number (BD/RMD) of the device: 1294721

