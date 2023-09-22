MEDICAL DEVICE SRL – POWER INJECTABLE POLYURETHANE CENTRAL VENOUS CATHETER KIT FOR PERIPHERAL “MIDLINE” INSERTION

0
Manufacturer: MEDICAL DEVICE S.R.L.
Manufacturer: MEDICAL DEVICE S.R.L.
Device: POWER INJECTABLE POLYURETHANE CENTRAL VENOUS CATHETER KIT FOR PERIPHERAL “MIDLINE” INSERTION
CENTRAL VENOUS CATHETER KIT IN POLYURETHANE POWER INJECTABLE WITH PERIPHERAL INSERTION “MIDLINE” MD 01 02393
Type: MD
Action:
RECALL
Reference Number: 307970
Date of receipt: September 21, 2023
Repertory number (BD/RMD) of the device: 1294721
Documentation
See also "Kana: Bridge of Souls" will land on the Steam platform on September 27th, let's follow Kaina to save the lovely rot!