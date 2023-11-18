Home » Medical devices, request for free sale certificates
Medical devices, request for free sale certificates

Some countries outside the European Union may require, for export purposes, the presentation of a free sale certificate, issued by the competent authority of the country in which the manufacturer or authorized representative is based. The competent authority for Italy is the Ministry of Health to which the request for certificates must be sent.

Regulation (EU) 2023/607 provides that under certain conditions the law may be extended validity of CE certificates issued pursuant to directives prior to the issuing of the EU Regulations.

Consequently, the methods for issuing free sale certificates for the export of medical devices to countries outside the European Union have been updated.

Updates are available on the procedure page:

