Home Health Medical directors at the Policlinico di Messina “demanded”
Health

Medical directors at the Policlinico di Messina “demanded”

by admin
Medical directors at the Policlinico di Messina “demanded”

A career block is expected and the start of a health crisis at the University Hospital after the demotion of more than a hundred highly professional doctors who for more than 20 years have worked as managers in the various departments of the company, including emergencies. A situation that has already been brought to the attention of the regional health councilor and which next week will be at the center of a fiery assembly called by the union of executive doctors Anaoo Assomed.

© breaking latest news

See also  Spinal muscular atrophy, thanks to gene therapy, children reach the developmental goals of their age

You may also like

Orange with antioxidants, the discovery of a natural...

How to take bicarbonate for digestion? Here is...

Annoying and painful, how to prevent chilblains on...

From family doctors to nurses, here are all...

Covid, 13,000 hospital deaths in China in one...

HIV: Johnson&Johnson trial failed, but all is not...

This natural substance has amazing effects, here’s what...

What happens if you eat a kiwi a...

Eating dark chocolate is good for your health:...

Migraine in women, experts available at Treviglio hospital

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy