A career block is expected and the start of a health crisis at the University Hospital after the demotion of more than a hundred highly professional doctors who for more than 20 years have worked as managers in the various departments of the company, including emergencies. A situation that has already been brought to the attention of the regional health councilor and which next week will be at the center of a fiery assembly called by the union of executive doctors Anaoo Assomed.

© breaking latest news