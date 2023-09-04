Medical Errors: 15 Stories of Patient Advocacy by Health Law Expert Eugenio Moure

A new book titled ‘Medical Errors’ by Health Law expert Eugenio Moure sheds light on the stories of 15 patients whom he defended against the National Health System (SNS). The book also pays tribute to the “so many good doctors who make fewer mistakes.”

In the first story of the book, a young woman in a wheelchair takes the spotlight. The book aims to raise awareness about medical errors and the need for stricter regulations and policies in the healthcare sector.

Moure has been instrumental in fighting for the rights of patients who have suffered due to medical negligence. Through his work, he has witnessed the devastating impact of medical errors and the toll it takes on patients and their families.

The book serves as a platform to highlight the stories of these patients and bring attention to the need for accountability and better patient care. Moure hopes that by sharing these stories, more people will understand the importance of effective policies and regulations in the healthcare system.

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, it is imperative to address the issue of medical errors and work towards creating a safer and more reliable healthcare system. Moure’s book serves as an important reminder of the challenges patients face and the urgent need for change.

