Medical gaslighting: when pain is not taken seriously

When doctors do not take complaints seriously and downplay pain, this is referred to as “medical gaslighting”. In the worst case, an illness is not treated in time.

The term “gaslighting” is mostly known from the context of a relationship. It is about manipulation and the conscious twisting of the perception of the other person. In medicine, medical gaslighting means that doctors do not take complaints seriously or downplay them. The phenomenon can cause people to lose confidence in the healthcare system. Diseases could be recognized or treated too late. The medical director of the independent patient advice service in Germany, Johannes Schenkel, explains the causes of medical gaslighting and how you can defend yourself against it.