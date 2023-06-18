Medical Gaslighting: “You lose the feeling for your own body”

Luisa L’Audace is a web activist and consultant for inclusion & anti-discrimination. She has a rare congenital condition that affects her nerves, muscles, and organs. The road to her diagnosis was long – she experienced medical gaslighting again and again and was not taken seriously by doctors. To the stern she told her story.

If you are not taken seriously when you visit the doctor, if complaints are downplayed or simply blamed on the psyche, this is referred to as medical gaslighting. In a series, women tell stern their experiences with medical gaslighting – their illnesses differ, but they all share the feeling that they were not heard on the way to their diagnosis. Luisa L’Audace is one of them – she has a rare condition that affects her nerves, muscles and organs.