Medical Group Srl /Ministry of Health – Lazio Tar Decrees Section III Quater no. 09104/2022 of 17.11.2022
Health

Notification notice for public announcements to all manufacturers/distributors of medical devices operating in the Italian territory affected by the Decree of the Ministry of Health of 6 October 2022 for the adoption of the Guidelines preparatory to the issuing of regional and provincial provisions on the subject of the shelf of exceeding the ceiling for medical devices for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court decree III Quater n.09104/2022 of 11.17.2022 corrected with Tar Lazio Section III Quater n.09358/2022 of 11.23.2022 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13498/2022 Medical Group Srl / Ministry of Health

