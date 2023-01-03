Regarding the attack that took place yesterday evening on the doctor on duty at the continuity of care service at the Casa della Salute in Castelfranco Emilia, the Modena Local Health Authority specifies the following:

Late yesterday evening, at the Casa della Salute in Castelfranco Emilia, a user – already known by the local health services – showed up to request a visit to the doctor on duty at the continuity of care clinic, the so-called Medical Guard. As a practice for every citizen who must access this service provided at night, the user was accompanied to the clinic by the surveillance operator, who is present at the Casa della Salute every night.

Following a medical examination, the professional suggested a diagnostic procedure and drug therapy. However, the patient asked for a different therapy. Despite the doctor’s explanations regarding her decision, the user protested, showing an increasingly aggressive attitude, which prompted the professional to ask for the intervention of the security operator.

Despite the presence of the vigilante, the lady did not calm down and sought physical contact against the professional. Faced with numerous unsuccessful attempts to calm the patient, the doctor declared his intention to alert the police. At that point the patient – still visibly altered – left the facility. The carabinieri intervened on the spot and the doctor filed a complaint for the assault suffered.

“It’s time to end the attacks on doctors. If a citizen has doubts about a doctor, he should contact the Order, which is available to all to clarify, inform and explain. If someone, on the other hand, wants to get their hands on a a colleague, do it with me”. The reaction of the president of the provincial Order of Doctors, Surgeons and Dentists of Modena, Carlo Curatola, after yet another episode in recent months is provocative.

“I express my personal solidarity and that of the Order to the young colleague who was attacked – declares Curatola – As far as we know, he was hit for refusing to prescribe a drug to a person known for his requests to family doctors in the area. I remember that the diagnostic, therapeutic and deontological choices of doctors are taken, in the vast majority of cases, in science and conscience; if they don’t convince you, contact the Order”, explains Curatola.

“We need the collaboration and trust of the people we treat, otherwise our work becomes increasingly complicated – continues Curatola – These episodes risk alienating young people from our profession and aggravate the problem of staff shortage, which has already assumed dramatic dimensions, especially in the Emergency Departments. Respect for doctors is a cultural problem even before being of public order. Citizens must know that anyone who insults, threatens or attacks a doctor puts everyone’s right to health at risk”, concludes the President of the Order of Physicians, Surgeons and Dentists of the province of Modena.