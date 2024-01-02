Medical Hair: Revolutionizing Hair Medicine Opens Miami Headquarters Near the Sea

A New Miami Headquarters Offering Advanced Hair Recovery Treatments

Medical Hair, a pioneering hair medicine center, has opened a new location in the exclusive area of Sunny Isles, Miami. With its headquarters located just meters from the sea, Medical Hair has established itself as a leading center for hair recovery treatments, including implants with the FUE Sapphire technique and regenerative treatments such as mesotherapy.

The fight against baldness is a major concern for both men and women, impacting their security and self-esteem. Hair loss is not only an aesthetic issue but also a health concern, as hair serves a protective function for the scalp. Recognizing this, plastic surgeon Néstor Spagnuolo, together with colleagues Arturo González Marlia and Horacio Foglia, founded Medical Hair in Buenos Aires, the first comprehensive hair medicine center in Latin America.

In partnership with Adhara Esthetic Center, Medical Hair Miami offers state-of-the-art infrastructure for advanced hair recovery treatments, carried out by trained professionals who have honed their skills at the headquarters in Buenos Aires. Dr. Marco Contreras, CEO of Medical Hair Miami, noted that the solid medical and business structure of Medical Hair makes it stand out from other hair medicine centers.

With over 25 years of experience, Medical Hair has expanded its presence to markets worldwide, including Spain and several Latin American countries. In addition to its advanced treatments, the brand is known for its strict protocols for hair implant procedures and its focus on continuous improvement and innovation.

The Miami headquarters boasts state-of-the-art operating rooms and advanced techniques, such as the FUE method and the use of cutting-edge equipment like the ARTAS robot and sapphire scalpel. Dr. Juan Spagnuolo, the medical director of the Miami headquarters, highlighted the outpatient nature of the procedures and the use of local anesthesia, ensuring a comfortable experience for the patients.

Recognizing that each patient’s hair loss may have different causes, Medical Hair offers personalized diagnoses and treatment plans, including a combination of hair implants, anti-hair loss treatments, and medication, tailored to individual needs.

With its new Miami headquarters, Medical Hair continues to lead the way in hair recovery treatments, offering advanced techniques and personalized care to address the concerns of patients dealing with hair loss. To learn more about the treatments offered at Medical Hair, visit their website, Instagram page, or contact them via WhatsApp.

