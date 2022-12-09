news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ANCONA, DECEMBER 05 – “Medical Link, the intermodal train+bus connection created to reach the Faculty of Medicine of the Marche Polytechnic University in Ancona quickly, sustainably and economically, was presented today. The service – the result of collaboration of the University with the Marche Region, the Municipality of Ancona, Trenitalia (parent company of the Polo Passeggeri of the FS Group) and Conerobus – connects the Regional trains, the Frecce and the Intercity trains arriving in the Ancona and Ancona Torrette stations with the direct buses at the Ancona Torrette hospital-university complex.With a single train+bus travel ticket that can be purchased in all Trenitalia sales channels (Trenitalia.com, Apps, ticket offices, self-service, discount points of sale and travel agencies) you can easily take advantage of 166 daily connections to and from Ancona University Hospital, without having to worry about traffic and car parking.



In the ticket booking platform of Trenitalia’s sales systems, it will be enough to enter “Ancona Polo Ospedale-Università” as the arrival station to directly connect all of Italy to the Medicine campus. The presentation press conference was attended by Gian Luca Gregori, rector of the Polytechnic University of the Marches, Alessandro Iacopini, Director General of the Polytechnic University of the Marches, Alessia Polisini, president of the Student Council, Andrea Santarelli, vice dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, Goffredo Brandoni , Regional Councilor for Transport, Ida Simonella, Councilor for Transport of the Municipality of Ancona, Fausto Del Rosso, Marche regional director of Trenitalia and Serenella Spaccapaniccia, Conerobus board member. Medical Link, active from Sunday 11 December, joins the other intermodal connection Politecnica Link which, since September 2019, directly connects the Passo Varano station with the Monte Dago Polo. (HANDLE).

