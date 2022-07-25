“I suffer from astaomyelitis in my right hip with necrosis of the femoral head. I turned to a Mater Olbia specialist and from that moment on I faced an ordeal ”.

The man, a citizen of Olbia, goes to the Mater Olbia doctor and begins a long series of examinations. Rediographies, blood tests, CT with and without contrast, resonances, echocolordoppler, echocardiogram and others. For about two months he diligently undergoes all the tests required by the specialist in view of surgery. And then he goes back to the specialist.

“I haven’t seen him since. He literally disappeared. He no longer makes himself heard and does not answer the phone or e-mails. He abandoned me and I still don’t understand why. I did everything he asked me to, paying for each exam at the same hospital – but for health I found the money, with sacrifice -, and then he disappears without giving me any answer “.

Physically exhausted, practically enticed by the worsening of his condition, and with morale under his heels, he decides to wait. “Maybe there is a waiting list – he thinks -, I hope they will call me from the Mater”. Nothing: he waits another two months in vain.

Desperate and without any reference, he turns to John Paul II of Olbia and, with all the papyrus of the exams, he gets in touch with the Orthopedics department. The director, Sebastiano Cudoni, takes it over.

“Now I have to do a biopsy and then the head physician will decide what to do. I’m certainly calmer now. I know I am in the right hands and I am sure that everything possible will be done to solve my case. I was really desperate. Now, on the other hand, I am beginning to see a light at the end of this tunnel in which I have been abandoned ”.