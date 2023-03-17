PPE Germany – FFP3 Filterleistung

An explanation by Max Weber, Managing Director of PPE Germany GmbH. Sebastian Kneipp, who is often quoted when it comes to health, already knew that healthy air means a long life. If the desire to be around is burdened by viruses or other pollutants, people use a breathing mask. The pandemic has brought mask-wearing to the general public in Western Europe.

Masks need a minimum quality. The designations FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3 are protection levels for respiratory masks. How does the layperson know which protection level is the right one for which application and which other criteria may be decisive when choosing the right respirator? Respiration is the process in living organisms of taking in oxygen from the environment and releasing carbon dioxide. Technical precautions should protect people from dangerous environmental influences. A prerequisite for a corresponding protective function is the use of the mask and its correct fit.

The European standard for these masks is DIN 149. The standard DIN EN 149 “Respiratory protective devices – filtering half masks for protection against particles – requirements, testing, labeling” specifies minimum requirements for particle filtering half masks (FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3).

Also what are FFP1 masks?

FFP1 masks are used to protect against low concentrations of dust, water and oil mist. These masks are designed to filter out particles that are at least 80% the size of the most penetrating particle in the air and are certified to the EN 149:2001+A1:2009 standard. They are usually made from a blend of synthetic fibers and have a molded mask shape with an adjustable nose clip and ties to ensure a secure fit. FFP1 masks are widely used in medicine and construction and are suitable for use in environments where there is a low risk of exposure to hazardous particles.

So what are FFP2 masks?

FP2 masks are particle-filtering half masks that were originally developed as dust protection masks. Capable of filtering 94% of particles larger than 0.3 microns, they provide an effective barrier against airborne particles, including those that carry viruses and other pathogens. FFP2 masks can be used for a variety of activities, e.g. B. during medical procedures, when in contact with an infected person, during cleaning or activities that use aerosols, and in public places or rooms where there is a high risk of airborne transmission. FFP2 masks are usually made of non-woven synthetic fibers and are multi-layered. They should be worn securely and seal the face tightly. They should also be changed after prolonged use or when they are damp or dirty.

What are FFP3 masks?

FFP3 masks are a type of protective face mask used to protect against very fine particles such as dust, smoke and other air contaminants. They are classified according to their filter performance, with FFP1 having the lowest and FFP3 the highest filter performance. FFP3 masks are made from a synthetic fiber that filters at least 99% of airborne particles. They are designed to fit the face tightly and are usually fitted with a filter valve to reduce exhalation resistance. Typically used to protect against hazardous dusts, mists and fumes, FFP3 masks can also be used to protect against biological agents such as viruses.

Product innovation from PPE Germany GmbH

PPE Germany GmbH specializes in the production of personal protective equipment, especially FFP2 masks. With regard to product innovations, PPE Germany GmbH has developed various technologies and processes to facilitate and optimize the use of FFP2 masks. The most important innovations include the development of unique 3D design models, optimized production processes, improved breathability and greater precision of the FFP2 mask. In addition, PPE Germany GmbH has also developed a number of new technologies, such as the use of specialized 3D printers and state-of-the-art laser cutting machines. PPE Germany GmbH is proud to provide the market with innovative protective equipment solutions.

PPE Germany GmbH based in Berlin are specialists in respiratory protection made in Germany. PPE Germany is one of the major European mask producers for high-quality FFP2 masks and started production in 2020 to ensure that the population is supplied with protective equipment. PPE Germany protects the health of people who have to work and live in complicated air conditions, for example through viral contamination, hospital germ contamination, bacterial contamination, dust, fibers (e.g. from mineral wool), industrial exhaust gases, fine dust. All PPE Germany products are certified and are subject to the strictest test standards.

