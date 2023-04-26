Medical options: mitochondria & Co.

Opportunities for the chronically ill

Precision and care in blood analysis (Image source: Pexels/Martin Lopez)

Chronic illnesses have long ceased to be regarded as isolated cases in society, medical care within the guidelines of statutory health insurance physicians often becomes a tightrope walk between what is possible and what is feasible. Börner Lebenswerk in Tübingen builds a bridge at exactly this point and uses scientifically sound diagnostics as well as extended medical forms of therapy. One focus is on the cause-specific analysis and treatment of the mitochondria.

Experience medicine as a bridge

Benjamin Börner, owner of Börner Lebenswerk, dissolves the often hard-fought boundaries between classic and alternative medicine. When he speaks of “empirical medicine”, he means that his center for diagnostics and therapy combines both worlds in a competent and unblinkered manner. A treatment in the Börner Lebenswerk is always based on a strictly scientific laboratory analysis of the blood values, which goes beyond the typical full blood count: Values ​​such as vitamin D, B12, zinc, selenium and folic acid are tested and integrated into the comprehensive diagnostics, even the mitochondria are included magnifying glass The main task of the small cell power plants is the conversion of water and oxygen into adenosine triphosphate. This fuel of the body, called ATP for short, supplies muscle, nerve, sensory and stem cells with energy and at the same time frees the organ systems from cell-damaging free oxygen radicals. If the mitochondria are defective, often due to heavy metal pollution, toxins are no longer broken down and the cells are damaged. The result: symptoms of exhaustion, depression, allergies, deficiency symptoms.

Holistic and individual

The Börner team conducts thorough and holistic research into the causes before an individual therapy plan is finally drawn up and carried out with professional support. An integral part: a treatment of the mitochondria through high-frequency impulses that are able to open the cell membrane and drain pollutants. A parallel infusion with solutions containing, among other things, amino acids and electrolytes demonstrably increases this effect. Börner has long since matured into an expert in the combination of conventional medicine and advanced medicine. His attention is not focused on the opposites but on the possibilities of this combination. He knows: If chronically ill people have already exhausted the full potential of the possibilities offered by statutory health insurance physicians without any result, individual health services (“IGeL”) are often the longed-for chance of relief.

increase health awareness

According to the consumer advice center, on the one hand there are IGeL, which are not considered to be medically necessary, but which can be useful in individual cases, for example sports medical examinations or medical-cosmetic services. On the other hand, there are medical services that are carried out without the suspicion of illness or with “innovative treatment methods”. This includes many early detection and preventive examinations. In justified cases of suspicion, such as a family history, health insurance companies will certainly cover certain treatments, but there is no guarantee. So it’s about personal responsibility: In the end, the decision is in the hands of the patient.

Although the mitochondrial therapy in Börner’s life’s work still falls within the scope of these individual health services, so you have to pay for it yourself, Benjamin Börner would like to sharpen your awareness of general health awareness and recommends a general rethink: “Why should there be more on a luxury holiday? be invested in than in your own health?”

Image Credit: Pexels/Martin Lopez

Börner Lebenswerk in Tübingen has dedicated itself to a modern mixture of conventional medicine and extended therapy methods. Since 2018, Benjamin Börner has been offering holistic diagnostics based on biophysical findings and current laboratory medicine in his center for integrative medicine in order to break through chronic regulatory blockages on various levels. In addition to treatment of the mitochondria, the company’s “360° concept” also includes intestinal regeneration therapy, nutritional medicine, osteopathy and toxicology.

