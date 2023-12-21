Medical prescriptions will only be digital, simplification is coming

The digital medical prescriptions they will replace the paper ones we were used to. The provision is contained in a bill approved by the Council of Ministers. Now the government will have until the end of August for the implementing decrees, which will contain all the details of the decision, but work is being done to get them as soon as possible. The innovation had already been introduced during the Covid pandemicwhen we wanted to limit travel and gatherings in general practitioners’ offices as much as possible.

Digital medical prescriptions also for tests, analyzes and for drugs not reimbursable by the NHS

Another important novelty is the unlimited repeatability of pharmaceutical, therapeutic and rehabilitation prescriptions and aids for chronic patients and for disabling pathologies and the permanent introduction of digital pharmaceutical prescriptions.

In simple terms any type of recipe will become digital. So not only the “red” ones with prescriptions for drugs and tests made by the family doctor, but also those on a white sheet written by specialists which do not provide for reimbursement by the National Health Service.

For chronic patients annual therapy in a single prescription

But there’s more. For patients with chronic diseases, the transition to the unlimited prescription is emphasized. In practice, in a single prescription the doctor will indicate the number of a given drug that the patient needs over the course of an entire calendar year.

The news is important: we will no longer have to go to the doctor’s office or write emails to get prescriptions every time we need them. For chronic pathologies, therefore, one prescription per year will be sufficient in which the doctor will indicate how many packs the patient needs in the twelve months. For example, those who take a drug against hypertension or to keep cholesterol levels at bay will only go to the doctor once a year.

Digital medical prescriptions: the role of pharmacists

Contextually we ask the pharmacist for greater commitmentcalled upon to remind patients of the correct way to take prescribed medications. Will always have to deliver to chronic patients a number of packs containing the therapy for one month. More must ensure that the patient adheres to the therapy in the required manner. It means that it will investigate whether the chronic patient takes medicines according to the schedule developed by the attending physician. If he has any doubts, he will contact the doctor.

It will also be superfluous to indicate your name and surname on the recipes. Simply enter the patient’s tax code. The latter will decide whether to indicate the name and surname or just the tax code.

Read also…

Share this: Facebook

X

