Medical progress is a return on investment for society as a whole

Berlin – “The fact that the federal budget for 2024 will save the most in the health department is a completely wrong signal,” says BPI Managing Director Dr. Kai Joachimsen. “Health and medical progress are valuable assets that must be invested in.” The current criticism of the statutory health insurance against high-priced drug innovations is inappropriate for him: “For years, the statutory health insurance funds for drugs have been around one percent of the gross domestic product. Nevertheless, last year, with the Statutory Health Insurance Financial Stabilization Act, politicians laid the ax on the supply of innovations that are invaluable not only for patients, but also for Germany’s economic development.”

“If a new, equivalent therapy option is to cost significantly less than the existing preparation, something goes wrong. What other incentives are there for research and development in Germany and what effects does this have on our competitiveness? None positive and therefore no more cost containment may take place in the statutory health insurance drug supply. Sustainable solutions require a clean and correct assignment of tasks for society as a whole and their financing in the statutory health insurance system. A rule-based annual dynamization of the federal contribution for non-insurance benefits should be mentioned here in particular. An increase in the inadequate federal contribution rates for the long-term unemployed would, for example, relieve the statutory health insurance system by around ten billion euros,” says Joachimsen.

“It is generally far too short-sighted to see new medicines purely as cost drivers. The savings from new therapies from a social perspective, such as productivity due to lower morbidity, but also saved therapy costs, should not be lost sight of, according to the BPI general manager. “In addition, high-priced innovations such as gene therapies are not used on a broad basis, but rather in a targeted manner, usually in centers after precise indications have been established. There are already numerous proposals for innovative reimbursement models in which, for example, annual reimbursement amounts are linked to the success of the therapy. Instead of discrediting such therapies in an irresponsible manner, it would be good if the insurance companies actively participated in the development of such models.”

“Suggestions like a price cap are not a solution. The complex and financially risky research and development of drugs can quickly result in investments in the billions. These costs have to be amortized, and today’s medicines finance tomorrow’s medicines. This is the only way medical progress is possible. In view of the demographic change, it is no surprise that the majority of statutory health insurance drug costs are accounted for by new drugs,” says Dr. Joachimsen. After deduction of all deductions, the statutory health insurance funds for pharmaceuticals are currently around ten percent of the total expenditure. Measured against their enormous therapeutic value, this proportion is not high and the expenditure is not an end in itself. In millions of cases, they enable a better quality of life, participation in society and working life and, ideally, even healing. This is a return on investment for society as a whole.

