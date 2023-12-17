Medical Student Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer After Ultrasound Class Discovery

Sally Rohan, a 27-year-old medical student from New Jersey recently underwent surgery to remove her entire thyroid gland following a diagnosis of thyroid cancer. She had accidentally discovered the nodules while acting as a patient in an ultrasound class back in November 2022, but delayed further diagnostic tests due to various insurance and health-care related issues. The discovery of the cancer, which had already metastasized bilaterally to her cervical lymph nodes, was an unsettling revelation for Rohan. Since her surgery, she now requires thyroid hormone medication to compensate for the missing gland. She plans to use her own experience with cancer to better understand and care for her future patients as a doctor.

