Medical Students in Switzerland Feeling Overwhelmed and Considering Career Changes

Medical Students in Switzerland Feeling Overwhelmed and Considering Career Changes

A third of all medical students in Switzerland are considering leaving the profession after their final internship due to long working hours and heavy administrative load, a study has found.

According to the Swiss Association of Medical Students, 34% of students expressed their desire to change careers after completing their internship in a Swiss hospital. The study highlighted that despite Swiss law restricting doctors to work no more than 50 hours a week, in many cases, they end up working an average of 56 hours a week.

The study also noted that doctors today spend more time on administrative work than with patients and that the digitalization of processes in hospitals is posing significant challenges. Many medical students expressed a preference for part-time work after graduating, with 80% indicating they would prefer this option. However, this would still require them to work around 42 hours per week.

The study also found that attending doctors are reporting an increase in medical errors due to fatigue, and students are realizing that their sacrifices may not allow them to achieve their goals of becoming the kind of doctors they would like to be.

The issue of work-life balance in the medical profession is a growing concern, and it is clear that changes need to be made to ensure that medical professionals can continue to practice medicine without compromising their well-being.

