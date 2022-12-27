If there is no extension, the Medical Studies will be able to say goodbye to the prescription on the health file. Doctors in revolt as lines at doctor’s offices would increase again.

The Pandemic has taken a lot from us over the years, but in the ugliness of the period, it has also brought about a series of measures that they had made it slightly more modern.

In Italy, however, moving forward is always seen as something uncomfortable by politicians, who probably like to stick to prehistory. That’s why those measures taken to bring us closer to other states, such as lo smart-workingthe dematerialized recipe and so on, they risk disappearing forever. Doctors are in revolt against the measure it would bring chaos again in local medical offices.

The enormous help of dematerialized recipes

To avoid gatherings during the Covid period, the state and its politicians had suddenly remembered that they were in the Twenty-first Century and therefore they began to use all those modern tricks (which other States have actually been using for decades now) which have allowed us to survive in the lockdown period.

Among the many innovations, one much loved by citizens was the diffusion of dematerialized recipe. With this innovation, doctors could forward prescriptions to their patients directly via SMS or e-mail or via WhatsApp. This procedure had significantly shortened waiting timesas patients no longer had to be present in front of the Doctors’ offices with very long queues and interminable. In addition, doctors greatly shortened the paperwork with this footnote on the health file.

Confirmed for another year?

Being that the Pandemic is over (maybe) and slowly we are getting back to normal, the State has seen fit to remove every measure taken in those years, without evaluating what could have been useful and what not. Instead of moving forward and learning from the past, in Italy let’s go back.

That is why if the current government does not take action, we will be able to say goodbye since January 1, 2023 to the dematerialized prescription, leading patients back into chaos. Precisely for this reason the doctors are in revolt against this provision regarding prescriptions on the health record.

To know whether or not it will be a farewell of the dematerialized recipe we will have to wait for the new decree. From rumors, it seems that after the protests someone in Rome listened and maybe will be extended by another year this convenient and useful service. We just have to wait for the new reforms.