Medically assisted procreation, Report to Parliament 2023

The report to Parliament on PMA 2023 outlines the framework for the implementation of Law 40 of 2004 on medically assisted procreation (PMA). Transmitted to Parliament on 10 November, the report contains data relating to the activities of the authorized structures to the application of PMA techniques in the year 2021, carried out by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

All PMA techniques increase

From 2020 to 2021, following the contraction observed in the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, a resumption of the application of all PMA techniques was observed, both level I (insemination) and level II and III (fertilization in vitro); both with gametes from the couple and with donated gametes. The couples treated went from 65,705 to 86,090, the cycles performed went from 80,099 to 108,067 and the children born alive went from 11,305 to 16,625.

As regards the 93,945 cycles carried out with gametes of the couple, 14,999 are level I cycles and 78,946 level II-III cycles. Of these 50,297 (63.7%) are fresh cycles (IVF-ICSI); 27,204 (34.5%) with FER technique (Frozen Embryo Replacement) and 1,445 (1.8%) with FO technique (Frozen Oocyte).

As regards the application of techniques with donated gametes, an increase was observed in couples treated (from 8,049 to 12,053), in cycles (from 9,279 to 14,122) and in births (from 2,147 to 3,719).

Of the 14,122 cycles with donated gametes, 661 are level I cycles and 13,461 are level II-III cycles. Among these 13,461 level II-III cycles, 1,967 cycles started with sperm donation (equal to 14.6%); 10,584 are those with oocyte donation, fresh and frozen, (equal to 78.6%); There were 910 cycles with both sperm and egg donation (equal to 6.8%).

The cycles that used donated sperm imported for a male infertility factor were 2,479, equal to 94.3% of all cycles carried out with sperm donation. The cycles performed with imported oocyte donation were 10,564, equal to 99.8% of the total cycles with oocyte donation.

Public and private PMA centres

The private Level II and III PMA centers are higher in number than the public and private affiliated ones as a whole (113 vs 72 + 17), but overall they carry out fewer treatment cycles with Level II-III techniques that use gametes of the couple. 35.6% of the centers are public and carry out 30.7% of the cycles; 8.4% are private individuals with an agreement and carry out 26.4% of the cycles; 55.9% are private and carry out 42.9% of the cycles. 62% of Level II and III treatment cycles with the couple’s gametes are carried out within the NHS (in affiliated public + private centres). Only 27.4% of level II-III cycles with donated gametes are carried out in affiliated public or private centres, compared to the remaining 72.6% which are carried out in private centres.

A significant number of Level II and III PMA centers present on the national territory carry out a reduced number of procedures throughout the year: only 32.6% of these centers performed more than 500 cycles, compared to a European average of 47 .3% (European IVF MonitoringEIM in 2018).

Distribution of PMA centers across the national territory

The disparity in the distribution of affiliated public and private centers across the national territory is confirmed, with more presence in the North of the country.

The number of cycles carried out per million women of childbearing age is higher in the Northern and Central Regions, while in all of the Southern regions the supply of cycles is below the national average.

Age of women undergoing PMA

The average age of women who undergo fresh techniques with the couple’s gametes remains high: 36.8 years (higher than the European average of 35 years, European IVF Monitoring, EIM data 2018). The percentage of women over 40 who undergo ART techniques is decreasing: it was 35.8% in 2020, it is 34.5% in 2021. Women who undergo in vitro fertilization with donated oocytes have on average an age of 41.9 years; women who undergo the same in vitro fertilization, but with donated sperm, who are on average 34.8 years old. The main indication for cycles carried out with donated oocytes is confirmed to be advanced maternal age, indicating that this technique is used above all for physiological infertility and not for specific pathologies.

Effectiveness of the application of PMA techniques

In general, the effectiveness of the application of level II-III techniques with the couple’s gametes has slightly improved, despite the constant increase in the average age of the women treated and an increase in the therapeutic choice known as “freeze-all” which interrupts the fresh cycle for the freezing of all the oocytes collected and/or embryos produced. Pregnancy rates following cryopreservation techniques increase both when calculated for thawing and transfer.

The number of embryos transferred to the uterus decreases

The number of transfers with multiple embryos in the uterus is decreasing and consequently both twin and triplet births are decreasing, the latter in line with the European average despite persistent variability between centers. The percentage of negative outcomes on pregnancies monitored for in vitro fertilization by both fresh and thawed techniques decreases.

to know more

Share this: Facebook

X

