The creation and updating of the medication plan should be carried out by the doctor, who primarily looks after the patient and coordinates the medically necessary therapy and diagnostic measures. These are usually the general practitioners. Patients who do not have a family doctor and whose medical care is provided by a specialist are entitled to have their medication plan drawn up and updated by this specialist.

Pharmacists are involved from the start and are required to update the plan at the patient’s request if the medication changes.

From 2018, the medication plan is to be saved on the electronic health card in addition to being printed out on paper. The basis for the introduction of the nationwide standardized medication plan is the E-Health Act, which came into force at the end of last year.