Medications for high blood pressure: You can trust these active ingredients

Around 30 percent of adults in this country have high blood pressure. He is treacherous. It does not cause any symptoms for a long time, but over time it can cause serious damage to blood vessels and organs. Its possible consequences include heart attack, stroke, heart and kidney failure. That’s why he’s also called the “silent killer”.

There are various antihypertensive medications available on prescription. Do they make sense? Stiftung Warentest has evaluated frequently prescribed active ingredients against high blood pressure. Experts checked whether studies prove its effectiveness and what the benefit-risk ratio looks like.

Stiftung Warentest has evaluated 66 commonly prescribed oral blood pressure lowering drugs – including ACE inhibitors, sartans, calcium antagonists, diuretics and beta blockers. Included were preparations with single active ingredients (such as RamiLich, Valsartan Basics or Amlodipine-1A Pharma) as well as fixed combinations with two or three active ingredients in one tablet (such as Candecor comp or Valsamtrio). The table only includes suitable means.

You will find out which medications are suitable for uncomplicated high blood pressure as well as typical co-morbidities such as heart failure, coronary heart disease, diabetes or kidney disease. We also provide information about the development of high blood pressure and say which tips can help lower the values ​​- in addition to or as an alternative to medication

The following active ingredients and active ingredient combinations are contained in the blood pressure medications evaluated:

ACE-Hemmer: Benazepril, Captopril, Enalapril, Fosinopril, Lisinopril, Ramipril

Sartane: Candes­artan, Epro­sartan, Irbesartan, Losartan, Telmis­artan, Vals­artan

Kalzium­antago­nisten: Amlodipin, Diltiazem, Felodipin, Lercanidipin, Nifedipin, Nitrendipin, Verapamil

Diuretika: Chlortalidon, Furosemid, Hydro­chlorothiazid, Indapamid, Piretanid, Spironolacton, Torasemid, Xipamid

Beta­blocker: Atenolol, Biso­prolol, Carvedilol, Meto­prolol, Nebivolol

Methyldopa

When selecting active ingredients, doctors take comorbidities into account – just as we do in our evaluations. In addition, several active ingredients are often prescribed in combination, sometimes as a fixed combination in one tablet. We also included such combination products in the test.

Side effects are possible with all active ingredients

Antihypertensive drugs that we rate as suitable have been proven to lower elevated blood pressure and prevent consequences such as heart attacks and strokes. In order for them to develop their beneficial effects, they must be taken daily.

Typical side effects such as dizziness or tiredness occur primarily at the beginning of treatment, but usually subside once the body has adjusted to the reduced pressure. If you have the feeling that you are not tolerating blood pressure tablets well, you should not hesitate to discuss this with your doctor. The dose may need to be adjusted or the active ingredient changed.

So we checked the blood pressure medication

Experts have evaluated the study situation on frequently prescribed blood pressure lowering drugs for Stiftung Warentest. They checked whether there were any meaningful studies on the respective medications, how effective they were and whether the benefits outweighed the risks. The procedure is based on the rules of evidence-based medicine.

Measuring blood pressure makes sense

The fact that blood pressure is too high is often noticed during a routine examination. Sometimes measurements at home also show that something is wrong – a reason to have it checked by a doctor. Blood pressure monitors for home use are very important in order to monitor the success of the therapy. Because regular measurements in familiar surroundings say much more than occasional checks in practice.

