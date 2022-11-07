The professional associations already lifted the suspension last week. Tension in some wards with regularly vaccinated colleagues

Not retired

The national federation of professional orders Fnomceo had counted – as of October 31 – 1878 in non-retirement age.

Identikit: at least half are freelancers, the other half employees of the public service, including hospitals and territories, or family doctors who are not employees but affiliated (the Fimmg federation estimates 200).

Residents abroad

Moreover, we do not know how many of these work abroad and perhaps have fulfilled their vaccination obligations according to the regulations of the country where they carry out activities, the president Fnomceo, Filippo Anelli, puts another element of uncertainty.

In practice, therefore, they are very few. A contingent of less than a thousand, to say the least, that moreover they are not viewed with sympathy by colleaguesin these two years of Covid remained in the ward or in the clinic, taking on extra shifts.

A Roma

They have made up their minds and now they see people returning to their side who in a certain sense, in their eyes, enjoyed a privilege, including Guido Coen, treasurer of the order of Rome and its province, the largest in Europe whose President Antonio Magi reports a detailed list: out of 40 suspended and reinstated members, 14 resume their service 7 family doctors and 7 hospitals.

In Naples

In Naples, Bruno Zuccarelli, leader of the Parnenopean Order estimates that at most the health service can find about thirty operators: The suspension was lifted on November 2, with a resolution communicated to the parties concerned and to the local health authorities. And luckily we have accelerated the time to comply with the decree. There is in these colleagues the desire to return, also animated by a spirit of revenge. They feel they were right.



In Turin

The governor of Campania De Luca has instructed health companies not to assign these operators to stations in contact with patients. It will be difficult because the roles that do not involve contact with the patient are very few. In Bologna, the returnees can be counted on the fingertips, says the vice president of the local Order, Giancarlo Pizza. In Turin, no vax staff will not be assigned to wards with Covid patients unless the contrary is certified.

In Rimini

The city of is considered a hot spot from the point of view of hostility to vaccinations Rimini where in fact the average of no vax doctors of 3% against 1% of the national average. Many of the vaccine objectors were reinstated after having Covid and then naturally immunized. There were 38 suspended from the register who remained out of service, the president of the Order of Rimini and its province, Maurizio Grossi, two geriatricians and an ENT and one of the three was at home from April 2021, the date of entry into force of the obligation, without salary, after trying to be reinstated after an appeal to the TAR and one to the Council of State, both lost: For our staff lacking in personnel, certainly not the solution, an insignificant contribution.

In Lucca

Our sample tour ends in Lucca, burdened by the enormous problem of now depleted staff. In Garfagnana there is a lack of cardiologists and the service would have been skipped if it had not been for the help of the Monasterio Foundation which from Pisa provided specialist cardiologists. Not to mention the emergency room of the hospitals of Lucca and Versilia that risk jumping. The 3 newly released doctors are like needles in a haystack.