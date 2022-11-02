“The vaccination obligation expired last June and survived until December for health workers. We have decided to bring the end of the obligation forward to November 1st and this allows us to recover 4 thousand people now stuck in a system under–organic“. So the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the press conference after the Council of Ministers he explained what was the reason for the measure decided by his government which triggered the reintegration of the no vax doctors in the hospitals: not a health issue, therefore, but a staff problem to be solved. Yet, the numbers released by the National Federation of the Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), which as well defends the government’s decision denies the data cited by Prime Minister Meloni: they are in fact only 1878 doctors who may be re-entering actually in service following the decree law. In fact, out of the total of 4 thousand suspended, over 400 are dentists and among doctors 47% are over 68 years old and is outside the National Health Service. The practical effect of this rule therefore appears to be little more than a palliative for the hospital system. While in the meantime the criticisms of the government have not subsided, even from those who like Matteo Bassetti it has always been considered close to the center-right, so much so that it has also been considered the possible Minister of Health during the election campaign. For the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa “to argue that everything that has been done in the past, including vaccination campaign, which was the flagship of our country, either ideological and unscientific is wrong. And it is above all a slap in the face 95% of Italian citizens and 99.3% of doctors who have been vaccinated by believing in theirs benefits“.

Read Also Covid, hospital doctors: “Colleagues no vax stay out of wards with patients at risk”. And the basic ones: “Obligation is ethical”

Per Filippo Anellinational president of Fnomceo, “getting unvaccinated doctors back to work at this time it is not risky“. “The norm worked well during the emergency – underlines Anelli – We had an average of 80 deaths per month, that that law he stopped. But now the epidemiological situation allows the return to normal. The masks and caution will remain ”. The end of the vaccination obligation for doctors, however, will not solve the staffing problems in hospitals: as of 31 October, Fnomceo notes, there were 4004 doctors and dentists suspended, that is to say the 0,85% of the 473,592 members. Of these, 3543 doctors (lo 0,82% of the total 434577), 461 dentists and 325 double members, who, for the vast majority, work as dentists. Going however to see the age of the suspended, just under half, and precisely 47% of the 3,543 doctors, that is to say 1665they have more than 68 years old and for this reason they are out of the National Health Service. Of the remaining ones 1878among other things, “the perception is that most are free professionals, but we have no reliable data on this ”, comments Filippo Anelli. “What we can say is that the orders came promptly adequate to the new provisions. We therefore thank all the presidents and staff for the work they have done in recent months and are still doing to comply with the law ”, concludes the president of Fnomceo.

Also Pierino Di Silverionational secretary of trade union of the senior doctors of the National Health Service Look Assomedin an interview with Daily fact stresses that the measure does not really impact on the serious shortages of health personnel. “I’m no more than 500 i hospital doctors suspended – he specifies – They say 3,400, but most of them are freelancersdentists and general practitioners. They are missing 15 thousand hospitals Because I am paid little bitthey work badly and they come attacked and dragged to court: the solution is to bring in 4-500 no-vaxes, perhaps ultrasessantenni? “. Di Silverio also highlights another aspect: if the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci “Had talked to le before social partners we would have handled it better communication, all together. This chaos would not have broken out. This is how the population is divided ”.

Read Also Di Silverio (Anaao-Assomed): “The government had to consult us too: if new waves arrive then what do we do?”

Most of the criticisms of the experts also focus on the message sent by the government deciding the reintegration of the no vax sanitary ware. In an interview with The print Matteo Bassetti says, “This is the revenge by No Vax: a movement unscientific who had calmed down, he will now have the tools to say that he was right to warn against vaccines. This is not how scientific issues are addressed, it is not by saying that there has been an ‘ideological’ approach to the management of Covid that draws the line for the future ”. For Bassetti “Gods have been committed mistakes and it would be wise analyze them to learn the lesson for the future, but to talk about an ideological approach on the vaccination campaign or on the obligation to vaccinate health professionals to deny the evidence“. “It’s a serious statement. I respect the new Minister of Health and believe that the first to be embarrassed for that sentence be him ”, he concludes.

The virologist is of the same opinion Fabrizio Pregliasco: “It is an intervention by flag, identity. It doesn’t have a particular effect, because in the end it is one small percentage of operators, but sorry that it is adopted so abruptly producing a negative effect on vaccinations. An aspect of doubt also by institutions on the value of vaccination. In fact it is a kind of revisionism on the past ”, he explains in an interview with Corriere della Sera. A doubt that also arises from the immunologist Mauro Minelliresponsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for personalized medicine: “The willing generation of new graduates in medical or nursing sciences that are opening up to their coveted professions what he thought? What is the message what has reached them? “, he asks, speaking to theberaking latest news Health. According to the immunologist, “science should not be confused with religion because it is not an irrational act of faith. But neither can it be confused with ideological belonging to this or that deployment“.