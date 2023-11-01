Medicinal effects of lavender | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Lavender belongs to the mint family. Lavender is a perennial subshrub 0.5 to 1 m high. Its leaves are linear to lanceolate. The young leaves are gray-blue and soft tomentose. Older leaves turn green. The flowers are long-stemmed purple pseudo-spikes. They smell floral and balsamic. In total, over 160 components have been found in lavender. The main components are essential oil, tannins, flavonoids, sterols, coumarins, glycoside, saponin and resins.

The flowers, including the calyxes and the essential oil obtained from them, are harvested shortly before they bloom and are used medicinally. Lavender has an antiseptic, calming, diuretic and antispasmodic healing effect and is used internally and externally in natural medicine for asthma, heart problems, coughs, poor circulation, migraines, nervous weakness and inflamed wounds.

Real lavender flowers contain an essential oil with a high proportion of linalool and linalyl acetate, as well as a small proportion of 1,8-cineole and camphor. Spiköl, the essential oil from the Großer Speik, contains very little linalyl acetate, but is characterized by a high content of cineole and camphor. The lavandin oil from the hybrid lavandin has a high linalool and linalyl acetate content as well as larger amounts of camphor and cineole. The flowers also contain lamiaceae tannins and phenolic carboxylic acids.

Taken internally, preparations made from real lavender flowers or lavender oil are recommended for nervous restlessness and sleep disorders. Lavender is also used to treat functional upper abdominal complaints and nervous irritable stomach.

Because of its high cineole content, spiking oil is used to treat respiratory diseases such as bronchitis. Real lavender oil also plays a major role in aromatherapy, while spiking oil and lavandin oil are primarily used in the cosmetics and perfume industries.

Lavender has long been used as an additive to washing and bathing water. Applied externally as a bath, lavender flowers are suitable for treating nervous-related circulatory problems. Linings with lavender flowers are said to have a pain-relieving effect on rheumatic diseases.

Last but not least, lavender flowers or leaves are used primarily in Mediterranean cuisine as a spice for sweet and salty dishes.

The scent of lavender calms and cleanses and has a healing effect on people in many ways. It is particularly useful for restless babies and their problems. A lavender pillow can work wonders here.

In times of overstimulation with frequent consequences such as stress, anxiety or depression, it is important for personal well-being to balance the alternation between tension and relaxation as well as work and rest. In this sense, lavender with its relaxing effect can be an invigorating pleasure in the form of essential oil, bath additive, tincture or tea, in a herbal pillow but also as an aromatic herb.

