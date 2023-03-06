Berlin – It has grey-green, slightly white and felt-like hairy leaves that emit a typical spicy scent when crushed: Common sage – the medicinal plant of the year 2023. The valuable ingredients are used in a variety of ways in therapy with herbal medicines (phytotherapy). They have an anti-inflammatory and antiperspirant effect and fight bacteria, viruses and fungi. The plant also has great research potential. Pharmaceutical companies process sage leaves into tablets, tinctures, drops or medicinal teas, for example. BPI expert Dr. Nicole Armbrüster explains what needs to be considered when using these herbal medicines.

Expert tips:

Store herbal medicines in their original packaging, away from light.

Herbal supplements can also have side effects and interactions. Observe the dosage information and the package leaflet. Although a problematic dose is not reached with tea infusions and tinctures made from sage leaves, sage preparations should not be taken longer than indicated.

Your local pharmacy will advise you on the purchase of herbal medicines. When buying on the Internet, make sure that it is a legal pharmacy approved for Internet trading.

Sage is rich in valuable ingredients

“The leaves of the common sage contain, among other things, essential oil and special tanning agents. The plant is also rich in vitamins and minerals,” says Dr. crossbows.

Due to the valuable active substances, the study group “Development History of Medicinal Plants” at the University of Würzburg has chosen common sage as the medicinal plant of the year 2023. He states that common sage can even have an inhibitory effect on pathogens with a sensitive protein surface, such as the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “In addition, studies have shown that certain ingredients are suitable for developing drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” explains Dr. crossbows. Sage has been used medicinally in Europe since ancient times, and more than 1,000 species of sage are known. In our latitudes, the real or Dalmatian sage, in Latin Salvia officinalis, is relevant in phytotherapy.

More information on the subject can be found in the BPI topic world of herbal medicinal products.

NOTE: The general advice given here does not constitute a basis for medical self-diagnosis or treatment. They cannot replace a visit to the doctor.

