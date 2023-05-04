Home » medicinal plant expert dies after two days of agony
Health

medicinal plant expert dies after two days of agony

by admin

Calolziocorte (Lecco), 4 May 2003 – He thought it was dandelionInstead it was a poisonous herb.

And 56 years old from Calolziocorte And died after 2 days of agony tover eaten toxic flowers collected in the woods. The 56-year-old, an expert in wild medicinal plants, mistook highly poisonous herbs for dandelions – dandelions – which are edible instead.

He used poisonous plants for prepare a vegetable dishto. Even though I cooked them, they tainted the whole dish.

Within a few hours, the Calolziese suffered severe malaise, with nausea and stomach and intestinal problems. Initially he paid no attention to it, but his conditions worsened further and on Tuesday he asked the doctors in the emergency room of the Merate hospital for help. He was transferred and rushed to intensive care and the consultants of the Milan Poison Control Center were also contacted, but by then it was too late, because the lethal toxins had already been metabolised.

Despite the therapies to try to support his body to help him overcome the crisis, the 56-year-old died during the night.

See also  JOY OF THE SEA - NORTHERN SHRIMPS IN BRINE

You may also like

World hand hygiene day, washing more than 10...

AUSL Modena – World Hand Hygiene Day, information...

WHO, ‘fewer cases of Covid reported but still...

Rome, Mourinho towards the referral for the words...

Strawberries, be careful if they come from these...

House of Sciences, a site where you can...

Hopes from a new drug against Alzheimer’s. Slows...

DOCTORS VISITING FROM UDINE TO SEE THE PROVINCIAL...

Intermittent Fasting, what it is and how it...

Breast cancer, Campania virtuous thanks to the oncological...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy