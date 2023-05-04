medicinal plant expert dies after two days of agony

Calolziocorte (Lecco), 4 May 2003 – He thought it was dandelionInstead it was a poisonous herb.

And 56 years old from Calolziocorte And died after 2 days of agony tover eaten toxic flowers collected in the woods. The 56-year-old, an expert in wild medicinal plants, mistook highly poisonous herbs for dandelions – dandelions – which are edible instead.

He used poisonous plants for prepare a vegetable dishto. Even though I cooked them, they tainted the whole dish.

Within a few hours, the Calolziese suffered severe malaise, with nausea and stomach and intestinal problems. Initially he paid no attention to it, but his conditions worsened further and on Tuesday he asked the doctors in the emergency room of the Merate hospital for help. He was transferred and rushed to intensive care and the consultants of the Milan Poison Control Center were also contacted, but by then it was too late, because the lethal toxins had already been metabolised.

Despite the therapies to try to support his body to help him overcome the crisis, the 56-year-old died during the night.