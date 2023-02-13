Not even fifty places more than last year. After years of slow but continuous increase in places for the Faculty of Medicine, for the next academic year the availability for freshmen stops at 14,787 seats. They were 14,740 in the decree signed last July by the then minister Cristina Messa. On Saturday 10 February, the minister of the Annamaria Bernini University signed the decree with this year’s provisional posts. They are temporary because the provision could undergo some modifications in the last step at the table with Regions and Universities. If you look in detail, you can see that the restriction mainly concerns members from non-EU countries and non-EU residents: they were 1,136, they have been halved to 576.

Dentists The number of places for aspiring dentists was stable, only fifty more places, but out of a much lower overall number: 1,384 against 1,330 last year, for master’s degree courses in Dentistry and dental prostheses. Of these, 95 places are reserved for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad.

The new exam Meanwhile, it is the countdown for aspiring doctors who this year will not have to wait for September for the traditional competition: the Mass reform will make its debut on April 13, which provides that admission takes place through the Tolc exam, already tested in many faculties. Four possibilities in all (two in the fourth year and two in the fifth, but this year the students completing the high school diploma will have only two possibilities in the last year), the best test will be inserted between July 31st and August 24th in the platform of the Cineca and the results and rankings will be known on 5 September.