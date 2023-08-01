Medicine Adulteration: López Obrador Reveals Shocking Figures of Previous Administration’s Corruption

Title: President López Obrador Reveals Alleged Medicine Fraud During Previous Administration

Subtitle: Investigation and Criminal Complaint to be Filed Against Elevator Company Following Tragic Incident

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador shed light on the alleged drug mafia that operated during the previous six-year term, revealing shocking figures of stolen funds and adulterated medicines. Addressing the ongoing complaint of medicine shortages in the country, the Mexican president unveiled a table showcasing the extent of the alleged fraud.

During his morning conference, President López Obrador stated that the Health Sector’s budget was stolen under the previous administration, resulting in a shortage of over 2 million pesos worth of medicine and hospital equipment. He displayed a table illustrating that 80% of medicines were sold exclusively to ten companies. The president attributed the blame for the lack of medicines to the “conservatives,” stressing that the issue has deep roots and requires scrutiny.

In a bid to provide evidence, López Obrador presented a breakdown of expenditure by companies hired during former President Enrique Peña Nieto’s term. The figures indicated that at least 10 companies accounted for 79.6% of the spending on medicine acquisition. Stressing that this was merely spending and not confirmation of medicine availability, López Obrador expressed concerns over the previous administration’s handling of the situation, suggesting that the fraudulent practices may have contributed to deaths due to adulterated medicines.

Meanwhile, Zoé Robledo, the director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), acknowledged during the morning conference that investigations into the contract with the Hitra brand elevator company were ongoing. Robledo pointed out that of the 1,136 elevators under their purview, at least 180 were of the Hitra brand, which had reported the highest number of failures.

This revelation comes following a tragic incident on July 6, in which a child under 6 years old was trapped in a Hitra elevator and subsequently died in a hospital in Playa del Carmen. As a result, a criminal complaint is set to be filed against the Hitra elevator company. Additionally, the Sitravem company, responsible for maintaining these elevators, will be replaced.

The government’s actions aim to shed light on the alleged corruption and mismanagement of funds during the previous administration, while also seeking justice for victims affected by substandard medicines and inadequate elevator maintenance.

As investigations continue into these matters, President López Obrador remains committed to addressing and rectifying the issues faced by the healthcare sector, ensuring the safety and well-being of the Mexican population.

