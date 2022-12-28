Home Health Medicine, almost 500 students abroad ask to transfer to the University of Bari: but there are 8 places. And there is the precedent of Romania
Medicine, almost 500 students abroad ask to transfer to the University of Bari: but there are 8 places. And there is the precedent of Romania

Medicine, almost 500 students abroad ask to transfer to the University of Bari: but there are 8 places. And there is the precedent of Romania

This year, 468 students asked to be able to transfer to the University of Bari from other universities, enrolling in years following the first in the Medicine degree course, for a total number of places that stops at eight. The case of the aspiring dentist who, after graduating from the University of Iasi, in Romaniaasked for recognition of the qualification at the University of Bari, receiving a negative response (confirmed by the Tar) is only the tip of the iceberg of a much more complex phenomenon.

